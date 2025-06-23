It's a time of incredible market volatility, with both the macroeconomy and geopolitical relations as major question marks. Amid this uncertain environment, I continue to see the stock market sliding or trading in a range-bound fashion. It's a great opportunity, in my view, for investors
Wheels Up: Return To Bookings Growth Is An Excellent Signal
Summary
- Market volatility favors catalyst-driven small-cap stocks like Wheels Up, which is showing signs of a turnaround and near-term rebound potential.
- UP's improved revenue management, leadership changes, and Delta partnership are driving better bookings, utilization, and profitability.
- Q1 bookings grew 8% year-over-year, with increased fleet utilization and a 12-point improvement in adjusted contribution margins.
- Despite ongoing risks and negative adjusted EBITDA, key metrics indicate a business turnaround; I recommend staying long for a broader rebound.
