BDCs and REITs comprise a notable chunk of my income-focused portfolio. Both asset classes offer attractive yields, which for many industry players are backed by retirement-proof fundamentals. So, it is the combination of material dividends and high-quality fundamentals that have motivated me
Dividend Danger Zone: 1 BDC And 1 REIT Facing Potential Cuts
Summary
- I favor BDCs and REITs for their attractive yields and solid fundamentals, making them key components of my income-focused portfolio.
- Yet, the current market conditions are unfavorable for both BDCs and REITs, with limited prospects for earnings growth, or price appreciation.
- Despite bargain valuations, investors must remain cautious, due to heightened risks of dividend cuts and permanent capital impairment.
- I highlight 1 BDC and 1 REIT as potential yield traps, where dividend reductions seem inevitable.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.