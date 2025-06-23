Not too long ago, I had analyzed an option-based strategy on the S&P 500 - SPYI - and found it good with lower volatility backing long term total return. Typically, I start off on option-based plans with an expectation that overall total returns will be
GPIX: A Smarter Covered Call Play On The S&P 500
Summary
- Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF offers a dynamic covered call strategy (25-75% notional), aiming for higher growth and yield than SPYI, with manageable volatility.
- Recent performance shows GPIX outperformed SPYI in total returns, validating its active approach and upside capture potential in certain markets.
- GPIX maintains a healthy yield (~8%) and acceptable NAV protection, making it suitable for income-focused investors seeking reduced volatility.
- I recommend layering into GPIX now, especially post-bull run, while recognizing SPY still outperforms long term; GPIX excels in tactical and income strategies.
