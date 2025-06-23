Scholar Rock: EMBRAZE Results Drive The Stock Higher

Summary

  • Scholar Rock's Apitegromab shows strong Phase 2 results in preserving muscle mass when combined with Tirzepatide, addressing a key unmet need in weight loss.
  • Apitegromab's unique positioning as a synergistic, not competing, therapy with leading weight-loss drugs supports a differentiated investment thesis.
  • SRRK is well-funded through 2027, with $360M in cash, and its $3.2B valuation is attractive versus peers.
Muscle strié humain sous le microscope.

Sinhyu/iStock via Getty Images

Scholar Rock Overview

On June 18, 2025, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) disclosed the results of EMBRAZE, a Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial investigated the reduction of lean mass (e.g./g., muscle) in tirzepatide patients treated with either Apitegromab or placebo. Following the publication, the

This article was written by

Trending News