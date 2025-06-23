Macquarie Large Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

fcafotodigital

Market review

It’s hard to believe the DeepSeek event that caused a stir within the artificial intelligence (AI) realm occurred only last quarter. It feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, we experienced an onslaught of news and events that built additional risk into the economic and financial system, causing a shift in sentiment for US equities. The market generated negative returns over what was a volatile quarter and left many question marks in its wake.

Government policy and the opaque threat of tariffs left both corporations and consumers at a standstill. Consumer data showed signs of softening, with areas like consumer spending growth, auto loans, and credit card debt a potential concern. The greatest area of angst emerged from corporations. Many were paralyzed as they awaited what government policy will mean for their businesses. This eroded confidence, causing a slowdown in business spending and lowering earnings expectations for the coming quarters.

Big tech and AI-related stocks were hit hardest. These stocks had been experiencing outsized returns compared with the rest of the market as much of the investment community had been singularly focused on the narrative. The market broadened out as market leadership shifted to companies that had been all but forgotten over the prior 24 months. While masked by severe negative returns in the mega-cap companies, some sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, and healthcare, generated positive returns during the quarter.

Risk factors played an important role in the market during the quarter but remain elevated. Beta, a measure of market risk, was down significantly. However, within large-cap growth equities, the index exposure to beta was still historically elevated. Another risk factor that did not yet correct was momentum. Given the scale of relative strength many of the high momentum stocks had, it may take time for that risk factor to unwind.

Elsewhere within financial markets, Treasury yields fell, the dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies, and oil was down slightly.

Source: Bloomberg.

Within the fund

For 1Q25, Macquarie Large Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class shares posted negative absolute returns but outperformed the Fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000® Growth Index. While the markets were challenged, the environment favored our style of investing on a relative basis as performance gravitated toward higher-quality businesses.

At a sector level, stock selection in financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology contributed most, along with an overweight allocation to the financials sector. Stock selection in communication services and healthcare detracted the most.

At the individual stock level, the greatest contribution was attributable to not owning Tesla, and our positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) and Visa Inc. (V). Tesla (TSLA) faced well-publicized headwinds last quarter that may bleed into future periods. This has remained a constant stock of debate among the investment community and is volatile as a result. The business has never met our quality standards and we are happy to sit on the sidelines of this battleground stock. ICE is a leading financial exchange operator, fixed income data provider, and mortgage technology company. While many know it as the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is well diversified and essentially a monopoly across several critical businesses like energy futures trading, end-to-end digital mortgage origination, and fixed income pricing needed for exchange-traded funds. The stock recently fluctuated with interest rates but drove strong revenue growth in 2024 and should compound shareholder return over the long term through its diversified set of businesses.

Visa, the US-based financial technology company, is consistently one of the most profitable business models we can invest in. The stock fell under pressure in 2024 as there were expectations for guidance revisions, volume growth slowed and chatter heightened around anti-competitive practices. The core business may be more mature in the US but still grows at a healthy and durable pace. Meanwhile, the cash-to-card conversion is still underpenetrated internationally, and the company’s Value Add Services segment is still immature and has a long runway for growth. The recent rerating in the stock was warranted, and we believe long-term trends are still quite favorable.

The largest individual detractors from performance relative to the benchmark were not owning Meta Platforms (META), not owning Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), and our position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA). Meta stock was slightly negative to end the quarter but relative to the benchmark and other communication services stock performed well. Having a zero weight relative to the large benchmark allocation hurt. We continue to follow this company closely and while we have become incrementally more constructive, we still have lingering concerns about the business model and worry the cyclical weakness in advertising spend could create further pressure. Eli Lilly stock recovered following a period of volatility in the second half of 2024 as investors digested the possibility of competition, sustained compliance for patients taking its weight-loss therapy, and side effects, among other threats that the valuation hadn’t reflected. The stock recovered some value in 1Q25, but we continue to be on the sidelines. Lastly, Electronic Arts is one of the leading video game developers with a portfolio that includes franchises like Madden NFL, EA Sports FC, and The Sims. While the company transitioned to digital, a tailwind for margins, and maintained nearly impenetrable competitive positions across several popular genres, it also made some acquisition missteps into mobile and has been unable to further monetize its competitive strengths. The next catalyst for a stock rerating has been absent, and we became concerned the quality characteristics that made this business so compelling were declining. With that, we exited the position.

During the quarter, we exited two positions, including Electronic Arts, discussed above, and added four stocks to the portfolio. One of our new positions is in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX), an animal health company with a primary focus on diagnostics for companion pets. The stock was weak over the past year as the COVID-19 pandemic pet boom and associated veterinary clinic visits normalized. The company is dominant in the space with a large installed base of its diagnostic equipment, which in turn drives the consumables business – a classic razor/razorblade model. As the large population of pets adopted during the pandemic age, there will be an increased need for vet services and testing. We took advantage of weakness in shares to start a position.

Outlook

It seems increasingly clear to us that stock market volatility is likely to persist in the intermediate term, driven by heightened uncertainty around economic growth, business confidence, and consumer health. This mix of limited visibility into key economic indicators creates a challenging investment environment, complicating decisions on risk-taking.

Moreover, the market has been progressively extending risk exposure for some time now, providing a vulnerable starting point as conditions become more uncertain. Volatility doesn’t necessarily mean a major market drawdown, but we believe forward market returns could be challenged.

These periods are good for stable high-quality growth businesses. Companies in which investors have a high degree of confidence that relatively strong fundamentals can be maintained tend to command a premium for that consistency. This should favor our style of investing.

As mentioned above, underlying risk factors remain elevated and are having an outsized negative impact on stocks that characterize these risks (i.e. momentum and beta). We have been underweight these factors, which was a drag on relative performance in 2023/2024 but should be a tailwind as it reverses.

History has shown that over entire market cycles the market favors companies with strong long-term fundamentals. Lower-quality beta and momentum-driven rallies can boom, but they are subject to volatility and sharp reversals. A quality approach has inherent advantages in the long run, and we continue to maintain that discipline. We believe we are in the early innings of realizing those advantages.

Performance attribution (quarter ended March 31, 2025)

Leading contributors Sector Total effect Leading detractors Sector Total effect Intercontinental Exchange Financials 0.77 Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Communication Services -0.33 Visa Inc Class A Financials 0.58 Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOG)(GOOGL) Communication Services -0.23 Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Industrials 0.56 Salesforce Inc (CRM) Information Technology -0.20 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Information Technology 0.53 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Information Technology -0.09 Click to enlarge

Source for contributors and detractors: FactSet. The leading contributors and detractors are calculated based on their “total effect,” or contribution relative to the benchmark index, on Fund performance. They do not represent all of the Fund’s investments and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future investments. Holdings are provided for informational purposes only, do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold, are subject to change, and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. A complete list of holdings is available on our website.

Macquarie Large Cap Growth Fund Russell 1000 Growth Index Attribution analysis Sector Average weight (%) Total return (%) Average weight (%) Total return (%) Allocation effect Selection + Interaction Total effect Financials 13.91 7.71 6.83 1.29 0.8 0.84 1.63 Consumer Discretionary 12.26 -9.96 15.44 -16.03 0.17 0.77 0.94 Information Technology 41.74 -12.56 47.27 -13.99 0.24 0.61 0.86 Industrials 8.01 4.19 4.44 1.53 0.38 0.2 0.58 Real Estate 3.42 -0.88 0.49 8.69 0.51 -0.31 0.2 Consumer Staples 2.34 15.91 3.42 3.89 -0.14 0.25 0.1 Utilities — — 0.25 -11.42 0 — 0 Health Care 10.26 -0.92 7.08 4.35 0.44 -0.46 -0.02 Materials — — 0.59 2.22 -0.07 — -0.07 Energy — — 0.47 11.85 -0.09 — -0.09 Communication Services 7.26 -21.83 13.72 -9.78 0.11 -1.03 -0.93 Click to enlarge

Source: FactSet. The data source is separate from the data source used for other data and marketing materials presented for this Fund on our website. List may exclude cash, cash equivalents, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are used for cash management purposes. Please see the Fund’s complete list of holdings on our website for more information. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Allocation Effect represents the effect on the portfolio’s performance from over or under weight of the sector relative to the benchmark. Selection + Interaction represents the effects of the portfolio managers’ stock selection, showing the performance of the sector due to over or under weight of any particular stock with that sector relative to the benchmark. Total Effect is the sum of the Allocation and Selection + Interaction effects of that sector and displays outperformance or underperformance relative to the benchmark.

Average annual total returns (%) as of March 31, 2025

Expense ratio (%) Share class 1Q251 YTD1 1 year 3 year 5 year 10 year Lifetime Inception date Gross Net2 Institutional -6.78 -6.78 5.57 8.85 18.23 14.14 11.98 04-02-2007 0.74 0.64 A (at NAV) -6.82 -6.82 5.29 8.57 17.9 13.82 9.12 06/30/2000 0.99 0.89 A (at offer)3 -12.19 -12.19 -0.75 6.44 16.51 13.15 8.86 R -6.88 -6.88 5.06 8.27 17.52 13.44 10.76 12/29/2005 1.24 1.14 R6 -6.79 -6.79 5.65 8.89 18.26 14.23 14.6 07/31/2014 0.65 0.56 Russell 1000 Growth Index -9.97 -9.97 7.76 10.1 20.09 15.12 — Click to enlarge

1. Returns for less than one year are not annualized. 2. Net expense ratio reflects contractual waivers of certain fees and/or expense reimbursements from July 31, 2024 through July 30, 2025. Please see the fee table in the Fund’s prospectus for more information. Expenses are from the Fund’s prospectus that is effective as of the date of this commentary indicated above. 3. Includes maximum 5.75% front-end sales charge. For Class A shares, a 1% contingent deferred sales charge (CDSC) is only imposed on certain Class A shares that are purchased at net asset value (NAV) for $1 million or more that are subsequently redeemed within 18 months of purchase.

The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 800 523-1918 or visiting macquarie.com/mam/performance. Total returns may reflect waivers and/or expense reimbursements by the manager and/or distributor (as applicable) for some or all of the periods shown. Performance would have been lower without such waivers and reimbursements. Performance at NAV assumes that no front-end sales charge applied. Performance at offer assumes that a front-end sales charge applied to the extent applicable. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus and its summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting macquarie.com/mam/literature or calling 800 523-1918. Investors should read the prospectus and the summary prospectus carefully before investing. The views expressed represent the investment team’s assessment of the Fund and market environment as of the date indicated, and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any security, and should not be relied on as research or investment advice. As of March 31, 2025, the weightings of the top 10 holdings (by issuer) indicated as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets were: MICROSOFT CORPORATION 12.35%; NVIDIA CORPORATION 8.69%; AMAZON.COM INC 7.56%; APPLE INC 7.22%; ALPHABET INC 5.95%; VISA INC 5.30%; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 3.88%; INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 3.72%; WASTE CONNECTIONS INC 2.88%; COCA-COLA CO 2.69%. Holdings are as of the date indicated and subject to change. List may exclude cash and cash equivalents. Please see the Fund’s complete list of holdings on our website for more information. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Market risk is the risk that all or a majority of the securities in a certain market – like the stock market or bond market – will decline in value because of factors such as adverse political or economic conditions, future expectations, investor confidence, or heavy institutional selling. • The prices of growth stocks may rise or fall dramatically and may be more volatile, particularly over the short term. Because large-capitalization companies tend to be less volatile than companies with smaller capitalizations, the value of a fund or strategy that invests in large-capitalization companies may not rise as much as a fund or strategy that invests in smaller-capitalization companies. • A fund or strategy that holds a limited number of securities may be more sensitive to the price fluctuations of a single security in its portfolio and may be more volatile than a fund or strategy that holds a greater number of securities. • Because a non-diversified fund or strategy may invest its assets in fewer issuers, the value of its shares may increase or decrease more rapidly than if it were fully diversified. Issuers in the information technology sector may be impacted by intense competition; dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel; effects on profitability from being heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights and the loss or impairment of those rights; obsolescence of existing technology; general economic conditions; and government regulation. • The value of securities in a particular industry or sector will decline because of changing expectations for the performance of that industry or sector. • The fund or strategy is subject to liquidity risk, which is the risk that the fund or strategy’s investments cannot be readily sold within seven calendar days at approximately the price at which the fund or strategy has valued them. Risk is increased in a concentrated portfolio since it holds a limited number of securities with each investment having a greater effect on the overall performance. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs, or expenses. Indices are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-cap growth segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Institutional Class shares, Class R shares, Class R6 shares, and Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. See the prospectus for more information. All third-party marks cited are the property of their respective owners. Nothing presented should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or follow any investment technique or strategy. The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. On December 31, 2024, Delaware Funds by Macquarie was renamed Macquarie Funds. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Investment advisory services are provided to the Macquarie Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Macquarie Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (A) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (B) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment. Document must be used in its entirety. © 2025 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. COM-I-1814 1Q25 (4392124-4/25) (4471454-5/25) v2 D443747 Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.