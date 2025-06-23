Eurozone PMI Stagnates, With Middle East Conflict Adding To Downside Risk

Jun. 23, 2025 8:18 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The eurozone composite PMI came in at 50.2 in June – similar to May – indicating a stagnating economy after a robust first quarter.
  • Concerns about escalation in the Middle East add a new downside risk to the growth outlook.
  • The current increase in energy prices already adds to headline inflation, and the energy-intensive manufacturing sector will see prospects weaken as energy prices trend higher.

wooden cubes with the letters PMI arranged in a vertical pyramid on banknotes, business concept

Maksim Labkouski

By Bert Colijn

The manufacturing sector has been the eurozone’s bright spot in recent months as US frontloading and build-down inventories have helped to reinvigorate the weakened sector. The manufacturing output PMI continued to show expansion at 51 (51.5

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News