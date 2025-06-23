S&P 500 Bulls Disappointed By Fed As Wait For Rate Cuts Continues
Summary
- The S&P 500 index dropped just 0.15% from its previous week’s close to exit the trading week ending on Friday, 20 June 2025 at 5,967.84.
- For bulls anxious to see a reduction in U.S. interest rates, there was some positive news.
- The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool projection of real GDP growth in the U.S. during the current quarter of 2025-Q2 fell to +3.4% from the +3.8% level recorded in the previous week.
