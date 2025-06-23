DLocal: A Toll Bridge In Payment Processing For Emerging Markets

Jun. 23, 2025 9:34 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO) StockDLO
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
666 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • dLocal acts as a toll bridge for global e-commerce in emerging markets, simplifying complex local payments and regulations through a single API integration.
  • The new CEO, Pedro Arnt, brings proven experience from Mercado Libre, enhancing dLocal's growth prospects and operational execution in high-potential markets.
  • Despite a declining take rate, dLocal maintains industry-leading margins and robust TPV growth, supported by strong cash reserves and consistent profitability.
  • With a large addressable market, resilient business model, and attractive valuation, I believe DLO is a compelling long-term buy despite concentration and governance risks.

A Smartphone, ATM, laptop computer, cryptocurrencies, pie chart, bank building, CPU and globe arranged on pink/gray background.

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

dLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is a payment processing company that could be considered a toll bridge between global e-commerce giants and consumers in emerging markets, where rules are constantly changing, payment methods are local, and access to

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
666 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News