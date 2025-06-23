dLocal (NASDAQ: DLO ) is a payment processing company that could be considered a toll bridge between global e-commerce giants and consumers in emerging markets, where rules are constantly changing, payment methods are local, and access to

My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.