Macquarie Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

Market review

In 1Q2025, government policy uncertainty dominated the macroeconomic landscape with significant developments in tariffs, spending cuts, and immigration. The administration imposed tariffs on steel, aluminium, and imports from China, Canada, and Mexico, with more tariffs expected. The Department of Government Efficiency identified more than $100 billion in savings, but overall spending rose. Consumer spending growth slowed, with minimal improvement in inflation.

US equities fell in the first quarter with the S&P 500®, NASDAQ Composite, and Russell 2000 Indices posting their weakest performances since 2022. Big Tech lagged, with the Magnificent 7 down for the quarter. Treasurys rallied, the US Dollar Index fell 4%, and gold saw its best quarterly performance since 1986. Growth fears, tariff uncertainty, and a faltering artificial intelligence (AI) narrative contributed to market weakness. President Trump ramped up tariff threats, impacting market sentiment. Consumer sentiment and confidence declined, though hard data, including nonfarm payrolls and Core Consumer Price Index, remained relatively strong. Overall, tariffs and growth concerns were significant overhangs for the market.

The Russell Midcap® Growth Index fell 7.1% in 1Q. The index’s performance was broadly lower with negative returns in all sectors except energy. Breaking down the return profile of the index in the quarter found cheaper, lower projected revenue growers and higher debt companies outperform in 1Q.

Source: Bloomberg.

Within the fund

For 1Q2025, Macquarie Mid Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class shares underperformed the Fund’s benchmark, the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Stock selection was the primary detractor from overall relative performance to the benchmark in the quarter, with sector allocation adding incrementally. Sector overweight and underweight positions are primarily a by-product of bottom-up (stock by stock) selection, with notable overweight positions in healthcare, real estate, industrials, and Information technology (IT). Notable underweights for the quarter included financials and consumer discretionary, with communication services, materials, and consumer staples at relative market weights. Strong stock selection in industrials led to the largest overall relative sector contribution, while poor stock selection in the IT sector led to the largest relative sector underperformance for the period.

IT remains the largest sector allocation in the Fund and a notable sector overweight to the benchmark. The Fund’s overweight added marginally to relative performance; however, stock selection was a significant drag on both absolute and relative performance. Coherent Corp. (COHR), a global leader in engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and optical systems, was the largest relative IT detractor to Fund performance in the period. Coherent announced a slight disappointment in profitability compared with consensus expectations, as growth in the less-profitable datacenter business outpaced sales from the more-profitable industrial line of business. The stock price reflected this news negatively in the quarter, but our positive thesis for the long-term success of the company remains unchanged. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), a cloud-based software as a service (SAAS) provider of workflow software intended to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and improve team collaboration, was the largest overall relative contributor to IT performance in 1Q. monday.com reported solid fourth-quarter results with strong existing client relationships, emerging product traction, and initial AI momentum all leading to profitability that outpaced expectations and better-than-expected guidance from the company for fiscal year 2025.

The largest relative detractor to Fund performance in 1Q was again Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), which the Fund does not own. Palantir Technologies Inc. is a data analytics platform that has benefited substantially from the generative AI push. Originally built for government agency data, the commercial adoption has brought with it the same extended security protocols, making it an attractive alternative to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and others. We have not been able to get comfortable with Palantir’s valuation compared with our analysis of its potential growth. Palantir was up more than 11% in the quarter and more than 260% for the trailing 12 months and contributed two-thirds of the relative underperformance in the quarter.

The consumer discretionary sector was another relative detractor to performance in the quarter, with stock selection the primary driver. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), an off-benchmark holding specializing in western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories, significantly underperformed in the first quarter after announcing solid prior quarter results. The stock appears to be trading down due to the uncertainties in and around potential tariffs on Mexican-sourced boots as well as Chinese material imports.

No exposure to the outperforming energy sector detracted from relative performance while our lack of exposure to the underperforming utilities sector contributed to relative performance. And finally, the Fund’s cash position was a slight positive for the strategy during the period.

Outlook

As we look forward to the remainder of 2025, we continue to navigate an investment landscape marked by significant uncertainty on multiple fronts. Macroeconomic signals are mixed, with inflation proving stickier than hoped, policy direction from central banks still in flux, and growth moderating in key sectors. On the geopolitical front, persistent tensions in multiple regions are compounding market volatility. Meanwhile, domestic policy has become increasingly difficult to interpret, with shifting rhetoric and inconsistent implementation adding a layer of noise that complicates capital allocation decisions. In short, investors are facing an environment where clarity is in short supply. But for high-quality growth investors, this is not a time to retreat–it is a time to focus.

Our investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the best way to navigate uncertain environments is to own differentiated, competitively advantaged businesses that can thrive across market cycles. These are companies with durable earnings power, strong balance sheets, pricing power, and business models that are built to adapt. In periods of uncertainty, these traits become even more valuable–and, in many cases, underappreciated by a market more focused on headlines than fundamentals.

We continue to emphasize companies with mission-critical products or services, high recurring revenue, strong free cash flow generation, and long runways for growth. These businesses tend to outperform over time, particularly when noise levels are high. They also tend to take market share during downturns, emerge stronger during recoveries, and compound value in ways that are not always immediately reflected in their stock price during volatile periods.

In the current backdrop, we are selectively leaning into dislocations where near-term sentiment diverges materially from long-term business fundamentals. In many cases, we find that volatility is creating entry points into world-class businesses at more attractive valuations. We’re not trying to predict the path of policy or geopolitics–we’re focused on identifying companies that can control their own destiny regardless of the external environment.

We are also maintaining our discipline. As capital becomes more expensive and uncertainty increases, the quality of a company’s management team, capital allocation decisions, and balance sheet strength matters more than ever. Growth at any price appears to be giving way to growth with discipline–and we believe this environment will play to the strengths of our process.

In sum, while 2025 is shaping up to be a year of elevated uncertainty, we view it as a period of opportunity for long-term investors willing to stay focused on fundamentals. We remain committed to owning the best businesses we can find–not just for the next quarter, but for the next cycle.

Performance attribution (quarter ended March 31, 2025)

Leading contributors Sector Total effect Costar Group Inc (CSGP) Real Estate 0.67 Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Industrials 0.44 Heico Corp Class A (HEI) Industrials 0.31 Rollins Inc (ROL) Industrials 0.27 Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) Financials 0.19 Click to enlarge

Leading detractors Sector Total effect Coherent Corp Information Technology -0.44 Workiva Inc Class A (WK) Information Technology -0.34 Illumina Inc (ILMN) Health Care -0.32 Trade Desk Inc Class A (TTD) Communication Services -0.29 Teradyne Inc (TER) Information Technology -0.29 Click to enlarge

Source for contributors and detractors: FactSet. The leading contributors and detractors are calculated based on their “total effect,” or contribution relative to the benchmark index, on Fund performance. They do not represent all of the Fund’s investments and may not be representative of the Fund’s current or future investments. Holdings are provided for informational purposes only, do not represent all of the securities purchased or sold, are subject to change, and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. A complete list of holdings is available on our website.

Macquarie Mid Cap Growth Fund Russell Midcap Growth Index Attribution analysis Sector Average weight (%) Total return (%) Average weight (%) Total return (%) Allocation effect Selection + Interaction Total effect Industrials 19.14 -0.32 17.04 -6.75 0.07 1.15 1.22 Financials 10.11 -0.21 12.79 -7.97 0.03 0.76 0.79 Real Estate 3.95 10.85 1.21 -9.42 -0.03 0.73 0.7 Consumer Staples 1.15 8.56 2.08 -7.61 0.02 0.16 0.18 Utilities — — 1.93 -11.78 0.07 — 0.07 Materials 1.57 -7.32 1.1 -9.01 -0.01 0.03 0.02 Consumer Discretionary 12.8 -12.86 14.32 -9.94 0.06 -0.37 -0.31 Communication Services 3.45 -31.98 4.32 -19.42 0.13 -0.44 -0.31 Health Care 18.1 -4.51 12.85 -0.16 0.36 -0.77 -0.41 Energy — — 4.38 11.85 -0.76 — -0.76 Information Technology 29.48 -17.02 27.97 -8.81 0.06 -2.6 -2.55 Click to enlarge

Source: FactSet. The data source is separate from the data source used for other data and marketing materials presented for this Fund on our website. List may exclude cash, cash equivalents, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are used for cash management purposes. Please see the Fund’s complete list of holdings on our website for more information. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Allocation Effect represents the effect on the portfolio’s performance from over or under weight of the sector relative to the benchmark. Selection + Interaction represents the effects of the portfolio managers’ stock selection, showing the performance of the sector due to over or under weight of any particular stock with that sector relative to the benchmark. Total Effect is the sum of the Allocation and Selection + Interaction effects of that sector and displays outperformance or underperformance relative to the benchmark.

Average annual total returns (%) as of March 31, 2025

Expense ratio (%) Institutional -8.62 -8.62 -12.57 -3 10.82 8.8 9.51 04-02-2007 0.98 0.79 A (at NAV) -8.68 -8.68 -12.78 -3.26 10.49 8.46 7.86 6/30/2000 1.23 1.04 A (at offer)3 13.92 13.92 -17.8 -5.14 9.19 7.82 7.61 R -8.75 -8.75 -13.02 -3.52 10.13 8.11 8.81 12/29/2005 1.48 1.29 R6 -8.59 -8.59 -12.49 -2.95 10.86 8.88 9.48 7/31/2014 0.86 0.68 Russell Midcap Growth Index -7.12 -7.12 3.57 6.16 14.86 10.14 — Click to enlarge

1. Returns for less than one year are not annualized. 2. Net expense ratio reflects contractual waivers of certain fees and/or expense reimbursements from July 31, 2024 through July 30, 2025. Please see the fee table in the Fund’s prospectus for more information. Expenses are from the Fund’s prospectus that is effective as of the date of this commentary indicated above. 3. Includes maximum 5.75% front-end sales charge. For Class A shares, a 1% contingent deferred sales charge (CDSC) is only imposed on certain Class A shares that are purchased at net asset value (NAV) for $1 million or more that are subsequently redeemed within 18 months of purchase.

The performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 800 523-1918 or visiting macquarie.com/mam/performance. Total returns may reflect waivers and/or expense reimbursements by the manager and/or distributor (as applicable) for some or all of the periods shown. Performance would have been lower without such waivers and reimbursements. Performance at NAV assumes that no front-end sales charge applied. Performance at offer assumes that a front-end sales charge applied to the extent applicable. In April 2025, Macquarie Group Limited and Nomura Holding America Inc. (Nomura) announced that they had entered into an agreement for Nomura to acquire Macquarie Asset Management’s US and European public investments business. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of applicable regulatory, client, and shareholder approvals. Subject to such approvals and the satisfaction of these conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2025. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus and its summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting macquarie.com/mam/literature or calling 800 523-1918. Investors should read the prospectus and the summary prospectus carefully before investing. The views expressed represent the investment team’s assessment of the Fund and market environment as of the date indicated, and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any security, and should not be relied on as research or investment advice. As of March 31, 2025, the weightings of the top 10 holdings (by issuer) indicated as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets were: COSTAR GROUP INC 4.32%; IDEXX LABORATORIES INC. (IDXX) 2.76%; FASTENAL COMPANY (FAST) 2.59%; INSULET CORP (PODD) 2.56%; HEICO CORP 2.34%; VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV) 2.18%; POOL CORPORATION (POOL) 2.07%; CORPAY INC (CPAY) 2.06%; HOWMET AEROSPACE INC 2.01%; APPLOVIN CORP (APP) 2.01%. Holdings are as of the date indicated and subject to change. List may exclude cash and cash equivalents. Please see the Fund’s complete list of holdings on our website for more information. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Market risk is the risk that all or a majority of the securities in a certain market – like the stock market or bond market – will decline in value because of factors such as adverse political or economic conditions, future expectations, investor confidence, or heavy institutional selling. • The prices of growth stocks may rise or fall dramatically and may be more volatile, particularly over the short term. • Investments in small and/or mid-cap companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies.• Issuers in the information technology sector may be impacted by intense competition; dramatic and often unpredictable changes in growth rates and competition for qualified personnel; effects on profitability from being heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights and the loss or impairment of those rights; obsolescence of existing technology; general economic conditions; and government regulation. • The value of securities in a particular industry or sector will decline because of changing expectations for the performance of that industry or sector. • The fund or strategy’s performance will be affected by factors particular to the healthcare sector and related sectors (such as government regulation) and may fluctuate more widely than a fund that invests in a broad range of sectors. • The fund or strategy is subject to liquidity risk, which is the risk that the fund or strategy’s investments cannot be readily sold within seven calendar days at approximately the price at which the fund or strategy has valued them. Index performance returns do not reflect any management fees, transaction costs, or expenses. Indices are unmanaged and one cannot invest directly in an index. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of 500 mostly large-cap stocks weighted by market value and is often used to represent performance of the US stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index is a broad-based, market capitalization weighted index that measures all Nasdaq US-, and international-based common type stocks listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market and includes more than 2,500 securities. The Russell Midcap Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-cap growth segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell Midcap Index companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe. The US Dollar Index measures the weighted mean value of the US dollar relative to a basket of six foreign currencies: the euro, Japanese yen, British pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc. The Index goes up when the US dollar gains strength, or value, compared to other currencies. The Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of inflation that is calculated by the US Department of Labor, representing changes in prices of all goods and services, excluding those with high price volatility, such as food and energy, purchased for consumption by urban households. The Magnificent Seven stocks are a group of high-performing and influential companies in the U.S. stock market: Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA). Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company. Institutional Class shares, Class R shares, Class R6 shares, and Class Y shares are available only to certain investors. See the prospectus for more information. All third-party marks cited are the property of their respective owners. Nothing presented should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or follow any investment technique or strategy. The Fund’s investment manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), may permit its affiliate, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL), to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL. On December 31, 2024, Delaware Funds by Macquarie was renamed Macquarie Funds. Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management division of Macquarie Group. MAM is an integrated asset manager across public and private markets offering a diverse range of capabilities, including real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset solutions. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. Investment advisory services are provided to the Macquarie Funds by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust (MIMBT), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. The Macquarie Funds are distributed by Delaware Distributors, L.P., a registered broker/dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and an affiliate of MIMBT. Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (A) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (B) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment. Document must be used in its entirety. © 2025 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. COM-I-1815 25Q1 (4389134-4/25) (4471454-5/25) V1 D443748 Not FDIC Insured| No Bank Guarantee| May Lose Value Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.