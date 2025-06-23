Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL), Argentina's largest private financial conglomerate, is continuing an operational transition process, seeking to normalize its traditional banking operations into the private sector. However, an adverse international environment for stocks, coupled with a weak start
Grupo Financiero Galicia: Transition Year Puts The Stock In 'Wait And See' Mode (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Galicia's Q1 net income plunged 63% year-over-year, mainly due to a collapse in traditional banking operating income.
- Net interest income fell 51%, compounded by poor financial instrument performance and higher credit loss provisions, driving the bottom-line decline.
- Interest income from public securities dropped 80% as the company shifted focus from government to private sector lending after Argentina's political change.
- Despite profit declines, peso deposits doubled, and dollar deposits surged 68%, fueling a 700% increase in dollar loans, with further deposit growth likely.
- After a weak start to the year and a difficult time for the US stock market, I am lowering my rating to hold, as I believe these factors may keep dragging GGAL stock for some time this year.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.