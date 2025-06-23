The potential for a wider Middle East war has been lurking ever since Israel first attacked Iran more than a week ago. The risk may have increased after the US strike on Iran over the weekend. But markets continue
Markets Weigh Middle East Risk After U.S. Strikes Iran
Summary
- The risk may have increased after the US strike on Iran over the weekend. But markets continue to shrug off the threat of a wider conflagration.
- Iran has the potential to curtail if not shutter oil exports via the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, one of the world’s major choke points for energy exports. In that scenario, oil prices would likely soar, dealing a severe shock to the global economy.
- For the moment, a wary calm prevails, but it’s fair to say the situation is fraught.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.