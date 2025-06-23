Northern Active M Emerging Markets Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

sankai

Emerging Markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, appreciated +2.93% in the first quarter of 2025. China was buoyed by government stimulus measures announced in December, positive economic indicator readings including a fourth quarter YoY GDP of +5.4%, and optimism around domestic AI capabilities, after DeepSeek released its lower-cost AI model. India lagged, on a weaker economy and disappointing corporate earnings. Colombia (+33.27%), Poland (+31.27%) and the Czech Republic (+28.66%) were among the top-performing countries. The largest contributors were China +15.11%, contributing +4.10% to the benchmark return, Brazil +14.05% contributing +0.59% and Korea +4.92%, contributing +0.46%. From a style perspective, value outpaced growth and large cap stocks meaningfully beat small cap stocks.

The Active M Emerging Markets Equity Fund underperformed due to an underweight to China. Weak stock selection in China also hurt mainly due to underweighting many of the internet related companies that cut across multiple sectors in China. The Fund’s holdings also lagged in India, South Korea, South Africa and Taiwan. An underweight to Taiwan proved beneficial. An overweight combined with strong stock selection in Brazil, added value in the quarter.

The strong return in China negatively impacted the results of sub-advisers Axiom and Westwood, as both were underweight the market. Axiom was underweight due to observing a negative trajectory of business fundamentals, whereas Westwood has maintained an underweight due to corporate governance concerns. Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM LLC) meanwhile has been overweight due to valuations and their view on the long-term prospects for companies. Additionally, Axiom experienced weak stock selection in India and Taiwan, Westwood’s holdings lagged in South Africa, India and South Korea. Meanwhile, FIAM LLC added value through stock selection in South Korea, an overweight to China and Poland and underweights to India and Taiwan.

Performance as of 3/31/2025 Annualized Returns FUND QTR YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception* Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio Active M Emerging Markets Equity Fund 1.89% 1.89% 4.61% 0.54% 8.34% 3.36% 7.88% 1.42% 1.12% MSCI Emerging Markets Index 1 2.93% 2.93% 8.09% 1.44% 7.94% 3.71% 7.63% Click to enlarge

*Inception Date- 11/19/08

1 MSCI Emerging Markets® Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The index is calculated net of foreign tax withholdings. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown here. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available by calling 800-595-9111. Shares redeemed 30 days or less after purchase will be subject to a 2.00% redemption fee. The Gross and Net Expense Ratios are as of the most recent prospectus. The Net Expense Ratio includes contractual expense reimbursements that, if not extended, will end on July 31, 2025. Emerging and Frontier Markets Risk: Emerging and frontier market investing may be subject to additional economic, political, liquidity and currency risks not associated with more developed countries. Additionally, frontier countries generally have smaller economies or less developed capital markets than traditional emerging markets and, as a result, the risks of investing in emerging market countries are magnified in frontier countries. Equity Risk: Equity securities (stocks) are more volatile and carry more risk than other forms of investments, including investments in high-grade fixed-income securities. The net asset value per share of this Fund will fluctuate as the value of the securities in the portfolio changes. Multi-Manager Risk: is the risk that the sub-advisers' investment styles will not always be complementary, which could affect the performance of the Fund. Not FDIC insured | May lose value | No bank guarantee Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.