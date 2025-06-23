Over the weekend, the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated into a broader geopolitical event as the United States conducted coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The move marked a sharp turning point in a conflict that had already been building over
U.S. Attacks Iran: What Investors Need To Know
Summary
- U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities mark a major geopolitical event, but markets have shown only modest, short-term risk-off reactions so far.
- Equity markets remain resilient, with no evidence of a fundamental shift or increased volatility. Domestic policy and Fed decisions remain the primary drivers.
- Oil prices have risen, but the impact is limited. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz would mostly affect Asian markets, not the US directly.
- Unless Iran escalates by targeting US assets, this conflict is a headline risk, not a catalyst for a sustained market move or crisis.
