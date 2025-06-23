The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) comes with a promising blueprint marrying growth upside with quality discipline. A well-structured rules-based methodology supports expectations of better risk-adjusted returns than traditional market cap-based growth funds.
QGRO: Smart Growth Built For Broader Markets
Summary
- QGRO offers a unique, rules-based approach blending quality and growth, with diversified sector exposure and lower concentration risk than typical growth ETFs.
- Despite its theoretical advantages, QGRO's recent performance and drawdowns have closely mirrored traditional growth ETFs like QQQ and VUG.
- QGRO's dynamic rebalancing and inclusion of mid-cap names position it to outperform if market leadership broadens beyond mega caps.
- I rate QGRO a Buy for long-term investors, as it should match or exceed peers when market conditions shift, though near-term outperformance is unlikely.
