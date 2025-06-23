Nebius Is The Only Pure Play On Europe's AI Sovereignty

Simple Investment Ideas
8.98K Followers

Summary

  • Nebius is the first European cloud to offer NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, leveraging early capital and strategic partnerships to capture sovereign AI market share.
  • Cheap convertible debt, early hardware access, and data moat from Toloka position Nebius for rapid growth, margin expansion, and geopolitical advantage.
  • Execution risk and regulatory uncertainty exist, but Nebius' capital structure, pre-sold inventory, and ARR momentum mitigate downside versus peers like CoreWeave.
  • At 13x 2025E sales, Nebius is undervalued given triple-digit growth; I see 55% upside as it rerates toward 20x sales with positive free cash flow.
Data cloud

piranka

Thesis

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) has accomplished in eight weeks what larger cloud companies required far longer to attempt. The company combined a US$1 billion two-tranche convertible note priced on June 5 with immediate deliveries of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and

This article was written by

Simple Investment Ideas
8.98K Followers
"AWS Certified AI Practitioner Early Adopter"I am a DevOps Engineer for a major, wholly owned subsidiary of a large-cap Fortune 500. I am a true subject-matter expert on the actual buildout, deployment, and maintenance of AI tools and applications. I have increasingly deep knowledge on the science behind generative AI systems as a result of first-hand experience with machine learning algorithms, model training, and model deployment.I am currently in the process of obtaining more advanced AWS machine learning certifications to further my AI and machine learning expertise. I contribute to Seeking Alpha as an outlet to share my AI and machine learning insights through an investment-focused lens.Per TipRanks (6/26/25) - 2 Year Timeframe#762 out of 31,422 Financial Bloggers #1,285 out of 41,075 experts

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News