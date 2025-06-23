Alphabet: Arrows Point To Jaw-Dropping Second Quarter

YR Research
4.26K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Google is significantly undervalued due to fears about AI competition and regulatory risks, despite extraordinary innovation and operational improvements.
  • I expect Q2 to deliver accelerated growth across Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud, with AI-driven ad pricing and engagement fueling revenue upside.
  • Current valuation offers a rare opportunity: at 17x earnings, the market expects revenue deceleration and near-term disruption, while I expect exactly the opposite.
  • I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating, targeting $205/share (22% upside), as upcoming results should silence critics and rerate the stock higher.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are down 12% year-to-date, as voices about its doom are growing increasingly louder.

We've all heard the pundits declaring the end of search and the '10-blue-links' economy, as well as the criticism over Google's productization and execution.

I expect the upcoming second-quarter will leave these doubters speechless. I estimate it will be one of the best quarters in recent years for Google, with growth acceleration in all key segments, including YouTube, Search, and Google Cloud.

If I'm right, shares are set for a significant surge.

Let's dive in.

Introduction

For whatever reason, Google has been one of the most criticized companies in public markets under Sundar Pichai's leadership. It all reached a boiling point in the early months after the ChatGPT launch, when calls for his ousting reached a peak.

I too have felt frustration with certain aspects of Google, especially post-2022, as I thought the company isn't doing enough to improve efficiencies and their perception as a bloated, complacent, conglomerate.

However, I believe that from that low-point, Google, led by Sundar, completely flipped the switch. Over the past couple of years, I can't name many companies that drove more innovation, introduced more products, realigned their cost base, and essentially did all that investors could have hoped for, at the level Google did.

And yet, shares haven't been playing along lately:

Of course, a key reason for this relative underperformance is increasing regulatory scrutiny, as the hammer of the judge has never been this close to actually changing Google's structure, and punishing the company with something beyond a fine.

That said, I think it's undeniable that most of Google's underperformance is a result of fundamental concerns over search losing to ChatGPT, execution, and uncertainty regarding the Apple relationship.

First-Quarter Results Were Good, But Not Enough To Silence The

This article was written by

YR Research
4.26K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at an attractive price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I manage a concentrated portfolio targeted at avoiding losers and maximizing exposure to big winners. This means that often I'll rate great companies at a 'Hold' because their growth opportunity is below my threshold, or their downside risk is too high.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News