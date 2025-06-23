To me, the nervous oscillation near YTD market highs signals to us that while the stock market may be stuck in a range-bound pattern, individual stocks (particularly in the small/midcap space) are investors’ best path to beating the stock markets this year. I’m on the lookout
Planet Fitness: Cementing Its Chops As A Growth Stock (Upgrade)
Summary
- I’m upgrading Planet Fitness to a buy, driven by strong same-club sales growth, resilient demand after price hikes, and ongoing expansion plans.
- The company’s value-oriented model resonates with inflation-weary consumers, supporting double-digit revenue growth and a growing Black Card membership base.
- Aggressive gym expansion and potential Black Card price increases provide further upside, despite the stock’s premium valuation.
- Recent results show accelerating same-club sales and robust franchise growth, reinforcing my conviction to stay long and ride the momentum despite expensive valuation multiples (~20x adjusted EBITDA).
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLNT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.