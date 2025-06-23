I have helped educate students for over a decade, first for five years at a prep-for-prep program in New York City and now as a private tutor with my own business. While the scope of subjects I tutor has broadened
Coursera Is Passing With Flying Colors
Summary
- Coursera and Stride stand out in the edTech sector for their strong price/sales ratios and gross margins.
- The tutoring industry has evolved significantly over the past two decades, impacting both educators and companies.
- My experience in education informs my analysis of edTech stocks and their financial metrics.
- Pearson remains a compelling investment option, but Coursera and Stride currently lead on key valuation measures.
