FBY: Tax-Efficient Income But Risky At This Level (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- FBY offers a massive 43% distribution rate, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking high cash flow, but with significant price decay risk.
- The synthetic options strategy caps upside and fails to capture META's growth, leading to underperformance versus holding META shares directly.
- Return of capital distributions provide tax deferral benefits, but also accelerate NAV deterioration if META experiences a drawdown.
- Given FBY's inability to capture META's upside and risk of price decline, I am downgrading my rating to hold and advise against adding to positions now.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
