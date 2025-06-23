10x Genomics: Stuck In Neutral

Jun. 23, 2025 1:47 PM ET10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) StockBRKR, TXG
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • 10x Genomics, Inc. has rebounded recently after posting Q1 results and resolving some litigation issues.  The shares are still down some 45% over the past 12 months.
  • The company boasts a robust product portfolio, and strong financial flexibility with $425M cash and no long-term debt.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, and 10x Genomic is facing challenges on the tariff/trade front as well as from changes to NIH policies.
  • An analysis around TXG stock follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A vivid depiction of scientific research featuring genetic sequencing and lab equipment.

Martin Philip/iStock via Getty Images

Today, I am putting life sciences company 10x Genomics, Inc.. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the spotlight for the first time. TXG stock is down 45% over the past 12 months but has been moving up over

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters.  To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just initiate your no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.14K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News