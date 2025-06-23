High-Quality Dividend Growth Near 52-Week Lows: Salesforce Is Super

DividendRodeo
1.09K Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • A list of high-quality dividend-growth stocks trading near 52-week lows is evaluated based on historical and future fair values.
  • Salesforce stands out as an attractively valued new dividend payer, with improving profitability, strong financials, and a shift to a profit-focused growth strategy.
  • Despite a modest yield, Salesforce's low payout ratios and healthy growth forecasts suggest significant potential for future dividend growth and capital appreciation.
  • Other potentially attractively valued dividend growth stocks include UnitedHealth Group, United Parcel Service, MarketAxess, West Pharmaceutical Services, Merck, Pfizer, PepsiCo, Elevance Health, Qualcomm and A. O. Smith.

Artificial intelligence eyeball

SpiffyJ/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Background

A seer, I am not. I do, however, believe that buying high-quality companies at or below fair value and letting the market, with its compounding magic go to work, is a long-term winning investment strategy. Add the power of

This article was written by

DividendRodeo
1.09K Followers
Why DividendRodeo? It's not the wild ride that investing sometimes provides that I'm addicted to, it's that rush that an ever-increasing flow of passive income provides.I do not have a financial background - my background is actually engineering - but I have been a self-directed investor for over 20 years.My investing approach is pretty simple. I believe in prudent living - striving to live an upstanding life of meaning well within my means, prudent working - working hard in my career to maximize value to my employer, and my opportunities for career progression, and prudent investing - investing in high quality instruments at reasonable valuations for the long term.Dividend growth investing fits me very well. I believe I can identify high quality companies at reasonable valuations that I am comfortable holding for the long term. The passive income from the dividends helps me hold through troubled times. Employing automatic dividend reinvestment helps me dollar-cost-average, and the double compounding I get from growth, as well as reinvestment, helps me see the tangible outcome of my efforts.Hang on and enjoy the ride!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD, CRM, ELV, HD, LMT, MKTX, MRK, PEP, PFE, QCOM, UNH, UPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News