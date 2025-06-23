Back in early January I initiated coverage on Kaspi (OTC:KSPI) at a strong buy because of its astounding level of past growth and the prospects that they will be able to sustain that
Kaspi's Growth Looks Promising With Banking Acquisition In Turkey
Summary
- Kaspi.kz remains a strong buy, with robust growth, low P/E, and a high dividend yield despite recent share price weakness and a Q1 miss.
- The Q1 miss was driven by a temporary smartphone registration issue in Kazakhstan, not by company execution, and growth in core segments remains strong.
- Kaspi's expansion into Turkey via Hepsiburada and a Rabobank subsidiary sets the stage for significant long-term growth in a much larger market.
- With an 8.6% dividend yield and sector-leading financial metrics, Kaspi offers rare value and growth potential, making it a compelling contrarian pick.
