Northern Arizona Tax-Exempt Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

One of the key known unknowns heading into this year was the extent to which U.S. government policies would shape the macroeconomic landscape. Trade policy was the focal point with potential widespread implications for both global trade and geopolitical relations. Trade policy announcements were more severe than expected and multiples of magnitude higher than the 2018 trade episode in Trump’s first term. Adding to complexity, the uncertainty has been multi-layered with regard to the timing, exact policy details, how long policies will remain in place and their ultimate expected economic impact. Beyond trade, policy risk from federal layoffs and reduced immigration have added to growth concerns. The net result has been an unfavorable mix of lower growth and higher inflation expectations incorporated into U.S. consensus estimates. The central bank reaction functions have varied somewhat globally. Central banks have largely shied away from offering direct guidance in relation to rising uncertainty, while generally placing more emphasis on downside growth risks relative to upside inflation risks. The Federal Reserve slowed the pace of quantitative tightening while opting to leave rates unchanged with a dovish forward-looking posture.

Policy uncertainty weighed on U.S. interest rates. Most of the move in longer-end Treasury yields was driven by lower real yields as market-based inflation expectations were mostly stable. The 2- and 10-year U.S. Treasury (UST) yields both finished lower by 36 basis points (0.36%). The municipal AAA yield curve steepened during the quarter. The 2-year AAA yield fell by 16 basis points (0.16%) while the 10-year AAA yield moved up 8 basis points (0.08%). The 2-year/10-year curve ended the quarter 23 basis points (0.23%) steeper than the treasury curve. Valuations improved, particularly in the intermediate and longer end. The 2- and 10-year Muni/UST ratios ended the quarter at 68% and 76%, respectively.

The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index 2 returned -0.22% in the first quarter significantly lagging treasuries by 3.14% on a total return basis. Municipals faced pressure driven by volatile rates, elevated municipal supply and dwindling demand into quarter end which drove returns lower. Congress also debated ways to fund the extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act making some investors fearful that changes to the tax code could erode municipal value. Single-A and BBB bonds outperformed higher rated peers as credit conditions remained healthy and credit spreads were contained. AA yield spreads were wider by 0.03% while single-A and BBB spreads were tighter by 0.01% and 0.03%, respectively. Supply topped $118 billion—and increase of nearly 15% versus first quarter 2024. The pace of this year’s supply reflects the underinvestment over the years, the elevated costs of construction and the need to tap the market to maintain critical infrastructure. Arizona bond as measured by the Bloomberg Arizona Municipal Bond index generally outperformed the broader investment grade municipal index as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond index during the quarter.

Explanation of Results

The Fund underperformed its benchmark in the quarter. Curve positioning was the largest detractor as the fund was overweight longer duration bonds versus the benchmark. Security selection, particularly in the single-A rated category, was positive, but offset by an under allocation to the BBB rated category.

Performance as of 03/31/2025

Annualized Returns 1 3 5 10 Since Inception* Gross Expense Ratio Net Expense Ratio FUND QTR YTD Year Year Year Year Arizona Tax- Exempt Fund -0.72% -0.72% 1.19% 0.98% 0.24% 1.59% 3.65% 0.67% 0.48% Bloomberg Arizona Municipal Bond Index1 0.03% 0.03% 1.62% 1.42% 1.04% 1.98% 4.01% Click to enlarge

1 Bloomberg Arizona Municipal Bond Index is an unmanaged index of investment grade (Baa3 or better) tax-exempt Arizona bonds with a remaining maturity of at least one year. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index 2 is a flagship measure of the US municipal tax-exempt investment grade bond market. It includes general obligation and revenue bonds, which both can be pre-refunded years later and get reclassified as such.

Performance quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown here. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available by calling 800-595-9111. The Gross and Net Expense Ratios are as of the most recent prospectus. The Net Expense Ratio includes contractual expense reimbursements that, if not extended, will end on July 31, 2025. Bond Risk: Bond funds will tend to experience smaller fluctuations in value than stock funds. However, investors in any bond fund should anticipate fluctuations in price, especially for longer-term issues and in environments of rising interest rates. Derivatives Risk: The risk that derivatives may pose risks in addition to and greater than those associated with investing directly in securities, currencies and other instruments, may be illiquid or less liquid, more volatile, more difficult to value and leveraged so that small changes in the value of the underlying instrument may produce disproportionate losses to the Fund. Derivatives are also subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party to the transaction will not perform its contractual obligations. The use of derivatives is a highly specialized activity that involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with investments in more traditional securities and instruments. High-Yield Risk: The risk that the Fund’s below-investment grade fixed-income securities, sometimes known as “junk bonds,” will be subject to greater credit risk, price volatility and risk of loss than investment grade securities, which can adversely impact the Fund’s return and NAV. High yield securities are considered highly speculative and are subject to the increased risk of an issuer’s inability to make principal and interest payments. Municipal Bond Risk: Debt securities issued by state or local governments may be subject to special political, legal, economic and market factors that can have a significant effect on the portfolio's yield or value. Non-Diversified Risk: The Fund invests in a smaller number of securities than the average mutual fund. The change in value of a single holding may have a more pronounced effect on the Fund's net asset value and performance than for other funds. Regional Investment Risk: The geographical concentration of portfolio holdings in this Fund may involve increased risk. Tax-Free/AMT Risk: Tax-exempt funds' income may be subject to certain state and local taxes and, depending on your tax status, the federal alternative minimum tax. Not FDIC insured | May lose value | No bank guarantee Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.