PEPE Price Attempts Recovery As Buyers Defend $0.000088 Support Base (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 23, 2025 2:30 PM ET1 Comment
Traders Union
52 Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • PEPE price shows signs of basing near $0.00008800 after extended downside pressure.
  • Indicators signal short-term bullish divergence, but trendline resistance remains intact.
  • A break above $0.00009100 could open a recovery to $0.00001000; failure risks drop to $0.00008200.

Making Money in the Meta verse

We Are

By Jainam Mehta

The PEPE (PEPE-USD) price is trading near $0.00008800 on June 23, showing signs of short-term stabilization after a deep correction that pushed PEPE toward a long-term accumulation zone. Despite the relief, broader technicals still lean bearish.

This article was written by

Traders Union
52 Followers
Traders Union is a leading financial portal dedicated to empowering traders and investors with essential information to maximize their success in the financial markets. Its mission is to create a trusted platform where users can easily access comprehensive details about the top brokerage firms offering the most favorable and seamless trading conditions. Founded in 2010, Traders Union was built on the idea of providing thorough and unbiased reviews of international forex brokers, along with high-quality content covering global trading and investment trends. Traders Union saves time and effort by making the process of selecting a reliable broker hassle-free. With the Traders Union Broker Rating, users have all the data needed to make well-informed decisions, eliminating the need for endless research and review reading.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News