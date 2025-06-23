Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock has gained more than 50% in the past 12 months, with most of these gains coming in 2025. However, BABA stock still trades substantially below the highs registered in late 2020 before things started going south. Some of
Alibaba: A Buried Crown Jewel Makes A Strong Investment Case
Summary
- The market is valuing Alibaba as a slow-growing domestic company, weighed down by weak Chinese consumer sentiment and intense competition, resulting in a low valuation multiple.
- This view completely misses the emergence of a global e-commerce powerhouse within Alibaba. The International Digital Commerce segment is growing rapidly and is on a clear path to profitability.
- Fueled by the AliExpress Choice model and a powerful logistics network, AIDC's revenue is consistently growing at over 20%+, a stark contrast to the single-digit growth of the domestic business.
- My analysis shows AIDC has a standalone valuation of nearly $50 billion. I believe investors are getting this high-growth international business for free, presenting a compelling investment case.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
