Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) stock price is firmly back in bubble territory, with expectations of a growth reacceleration contributing to multiple expansion. The AI inference opportunity has also captured the minds of investors, even though this will take time to play out, and
Cloudflare: The Bubble Keeps Reinflating
Summary
- Cloudflare's stock has surged over the past few months, driven by expectations of a growth reacceleration.
- These expectations are supported by a resilient demand environment and the improved productivity of Cloudflare's sales force.
- While Cloudflare has a bright future, its revenue multiple has risen to a level that will be difficult to maintain.
- A significant drawdown, or at least a multi-year period of muted returns, should be expected.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.