Macro Fears? Buy 10%-Yielding Low-Risk MSDL

Jonathan Weber
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • MSDL offers a 10.5% dividend yield, backed by a conservative, first-lien loan portfolio and strong balance sheet, making it attractive for risk-averse investors.
  • The fund is largely insulated from trade tensions and geopolitical risks due to its focus on non-cyclical, US-based companies in sectors like healthcare and software.
  • Recent Fed rate cuts pressured yields, but portfolio growth and stable rates should support net investment income and dividend sustainability going forward.
  • Trading at 0.9x book value, MSDL combines high yield, defensive qualities, and attractive valuation, presenting a compelling opportunity in uncertain markets.
Fear and greed or anxiety in financial market concept : Businessman carries a white umbrella, protects dollar bags or properties on basic balance scale, depicts the influence of emotions on investors

William_Potter

Article Thesis

While markets are trading close to all-time highs, many investors are worried about a range of potential risks, including new tariffs and trade tensions, as well as potentially escalating conflict in the Middle East. For those that want a safe

