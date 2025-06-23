After being subdued for over two years, the fertilizers market is heating up again. The Fertilizers Price Index has risen about 13% over the past year. The index is still far below its 2022 highs, but a key inflection point has likely passed. The popular fertilizer
CVR Partners: Fertilizer Prices Will Surge If Hormuz Closure Blocks Global Gas Supplies
Summary
- CVR Partners is a compelling value play, benefiting from rising fertilizer prices and geopolitical risks impacting European natural gas supplies.
- UAN offers a strong 10% dividend yield, stable operations, and low correlation with the broader market, making it an attractive portfolio hedge.
- Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, could trigger a surge in European gas prices, improving fertilizer economics for US producers.
- Even without a price spike, UAN remains undervalued with solid cash flow coverage, stable demand, and manageable debt, supporting long-term investment appeal.
