Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been an extremely poor performer over the past year, losing 27% of their value, as concerns about the housing market have mounted. With its focus on first-time homebuyers, KBH’s business is
KB Home: A Weak Q2 With No Bottom In Sight
Summary
- KB Home's business is deteriorating, with weak demand, shrinking backlog, and ongoing margin pressure due to high rates and excess inventory.
- Guidance was cut sharply, with revenue and earnings likely to decline further; consensus estimates remain too optimistic for 2025 and 2026.
- The stock trades at a discount to book value, which offers some margin of safety, but risks remain high, given KBH's exposure to first-time buyers.
- I recommend staying on the sidelines for KBH stock, as there are no near-term catalysts and better opportunities exist with higher-quality homebuilders like Toll Brothers.
