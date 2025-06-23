Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 23, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul J. Lawrence - Senior VP & CFO

Peter R. Matt - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Dwayne Harris - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Philip Ross Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Sathish Kasinathan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

William Chapman Peterson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Operator

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to the fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Call for CMC. Joining me on today's call are Peter Matt, CMC's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today's materials, including the press release and supplemental slides that accompany this call can be found on CMC's Investor Relations website. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to remind all participants that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to economic conditions, effects of legislation and trade actions, U.S. steel import levels, construction activity, demand for finished steel products, the expected capabilities, benefits, cost and time line for construction of new facilities, the company's operations, the company's strategic growth plan and its anticipated benefits, legal proceedings, the company's future results of operations, financial measures and capital spending.

These statements reflect the company's beliefs based on current conditions but are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company's earnings release, most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission contain additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward- looking statements. Except as required by law, CMC does not assume any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements. Some numbers