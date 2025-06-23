Prosus N.V. (PROSY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call June 23, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eoin Ryan - Head of Investor Relations

Fabricio Bloisi - CEO & Executive Director

Nico Marais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Geoffrey Ross - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Cesar Adrian Tiron - BofA Securities, Research Division

Laura C. Metayer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Nadim Mohamed - SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

William Henry Packer - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Eoin Ryan

[Presentation]

Good evening, good afternoon, and good morning to you all, and thank you for joining the results call for Prosus. We're delighted to have you here. We are coming to you live from our backyard in the London office. And we've put all of our results on the website this morning. We've put a video on there with an extensive presentation. So hopefully, you have gone through those already because we're not going to spend too much time on that today. We're going to get straight into Q&A.

And Abigail, would you mind taking the audience through the instructions for Q&A, please?

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to Fabricio Bloisi.

Fabricio Bloisi

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our results call. I'm happy to be here with you sharing a little more about what we are doing. That is exactly 1 year, a little less to complete the first 1 year as Prosus CEO. I'm very excited about the moment now. I'm excited because of the results that you saw today. I'm happy that I promised you $400 million and delivered $443 million. So it's a good start. I'm happy with the increase of dividends of 100%. It's a good start.