Wall Street took a good look at the weekend’s missile exchange and decided it wasn’t the end of the world - or even the end of the rally. Iran’s underwhelming counterpunch calmed oil, the Fed whispered sweet rate cut nothings, and stocks applauded.
Iran Blinks, Oil Sinks, Stocks Wink
Summary
- Crude oil tumbled 7.2%, back under $70, as traders priced in what Iran seemed to script: de-escalation.
- With geopolitics back in its box, Wall Street refocused on its enduring obsession: the next Fed move.
- In Silicon Valley, Apple is circling Perplexity AI, in search of a bespoke end to its Google dependency.
