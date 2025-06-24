Iran Blinks, Oil Sinks, Stocks Wink

Jason Kelly
Summary

  • Wall Street took a good look at the weekend’s missile exchange and decided it wasn’t the end of the world - or even the end of the rally.
  • Crude oil tumbled 7.2%, back under $70, as traders priced in what Iran seemed to script: de-escalation.
  • With geopolitics back in its box, Wall Street refocused on its enduring obsession: the next Fed move.
  • In Silicon Valley, Apple is circling Perplexity AI, in search of a bespoke end to its Google dependency.

Stock market report

bluebay2014

Wall Street took a good look at the weekend’s missile exchange and decided it wasn’t the end of the world - or even the end of the rally. Iran’s underwhelming counterpunch calmed oil, the Fed whispered sweet rate cut nothings, and stocks applauded.

Jason Kelly
