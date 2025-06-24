SharkNinja: Stock Is Looking Intriguing Again (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 23, 2025 10:44 PM ETSharkNinja, Inc. (SN) StockSN
David Zanoni
11.12K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • SharkNinja rebounded strongly after a technical dip, with more gains likely.
  • Q1 2025 saw double-digit sales growth across all major product categories, highlighting strong consumer demand and innovative product development.
  • SharkNinja is now showing bullish technical and fundamental signals following the positive Q1 2025 earnings report.
  • SharkNinja's three-part growth strategy—new categories, market share gains, and international expansion—continues to drive performance and future potential.

Irvine, Scotland, UK - October 27, 2024: Ninja Brand Deluxe Black & Copper Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer with Smart Cook System AF451UKDBCP. The ecological alternative to conventional oven cooking and better for the environment.

jimmcdowall

I'm continuing coverage of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) which currently looks attractive after a technical dip. I pointed out in my last SN article that SharkNinja's stock had some technical concerns. The stock was showing a bearish divergence back

This article was written by

David Zanoni
11.12K Followers
David focuses on growth & momentum stocks that are reasonably priced and likely to outperform the market over the long-term. He is a long term investor of quality stocks and uses options for strategy. David told investors to buy in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 increased 367% and the Nasdaq increased 685% from 2009 through 2019. He wants to help make people money by investing in high-quality growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News