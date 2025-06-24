While Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is often associated with pre-revenue moonshots in the eVTOL space, such a framing increasingly understates its hard-earned position. Over the past year, Joby has quietly transformed from a high-concept prototype shop into a certifiably industrial-grade aviation
Inside Joby's Quiet Aviation Breakout
Summary
- Joby reported a Q1 2025 adjusted EBITDA loss of $127 million and negative free cash flow of $139 million, with $813 million in cash on hand.
- Bank of America forecasts a 62% CAGR in eVTOL deliveries through 2030, exceeding 250,000 aircraft in service by 2045.
- Joby’s model spans direct sales, capital-light JVs with ANA and Virgin Atlantic, and full-stack U.S. operations in cities like NYC and LA.
- Despite no commercial revenues, Joby trades at a ~$7B valuation; Toyota’s $500M commitment adds credibility and near-term liquidity.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JOBY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.