Summary

  • SMCI's second chance at AI monetization appears compelling, with the management's promising FQ4'25 guidance well-supported by the growing multi-year RPOs.
  • Combined with the robust data center related spending trends and the diversified global manufacturing base, we believe that it remains well positioned to mitigate the tariff risks.
  • This is significantly aided by SMCI's relatively cheap valuations and the stock's bullish uptrend momentum, with the worst seemingly well behind us.
  • With most of the pessimism already baked in, we believe that our upgraded rating to a Buy is warranted, albeit with one notable caveat attributed to its overbought position.

second chance

yuriz/iStock via Getty Images

SMCI Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Recovery - Wait For Dips Before Adding

We previously covered Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) (NEOE:SMCI:CA) in May 2025, discussing the disappointing preliminary FQ3'25

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

