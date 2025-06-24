Calamos Hedged Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Calamos Investments
526 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The Calamos Hedged Equity Fund demonstrated robust performance during the unprecedented volatility of Q1 2025.
  • The fund’s class I shares at NAV returned -2.17%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index return of -4.27% and highlighting the effectiveness of our hedging strategy in preserving capital when it matters most.
  • The fund prioritizes total return with reduced volatility by investing in equity securities and utilizing an options overlay to enhance risk management.

Word HEADGE composed of wooden letters.

TolikoffPhotography

Fund Overview

The Calamos Hedged Equity Fund demonstrated robust performance during the unprecedented volatility of Q1 2025. By strategically integrating a core long-equity portfolio with a dynamic options overlay, the fund effectively capitalized on market opportunities while managing risk.

This article was written by

Calamos Investments
526 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

About CIHEX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CIHEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CIHEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News