Analyzing Multiple Assets Through Scenario Analysis

TradingKey
29 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Scenario 1 is most likely: tariffs slow the U.S. economy but avoid recession; rate cuts and fiscal support make me bullish on stocks short-term.
  • If tariffs cause a global recession (Scenario 2), I favor short-term U.S. and European government bonds due to significant rate cuts and safe haven demand.
  • Stagflation from tariffs and unchanged/higher rates (Scenario 3) make gold attractive for its safe haven and store-of-value qualities.
  • If tariffs are eliminated (Scenario 4), global stocks could surge to new highs, but this scenario has the lowest probability in my view.

Economic Tariffs Concept

wildpixel

Executive Summary

This paper analyses four scenarios according to their probability of happening, from high to low. Scenario 1 assumes tariffs lead the U.S. economy to slow down but avoid a recession. Under the rate cuts and supportive fiscal policy, stocks (e.g.,

This article was written by

TradingKey
29 Followers
TradingKey is a professional financial website. Our team of analysts and editors comes from top universities with backgrounds in business and finance. They have also worked at various financial institutions. Our team specializes in analyzing macroeconomics, commodities, currencies, and the U.S. stock market.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SX5E Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SX5E

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
SX5E
--
US12M
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News