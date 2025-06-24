Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is one of the largest energy companies in the United States. Today, its main business is the delivery of electricity, gas and steam to millions of residents of New York and its environs. Through CECONY
Consolidated Edison: Defensive Compounder With Moderate Upside
Summary
- Consolidated Edison operates a stable, regulated utility business, focusing on energy delivery in New York with predictable, inflation-resistant cash flows and strong regulatory protection.
- The company's large-scale investment program and robust balance sheet underpin its ability to maintain solid margins, reliable dividends, and steady earnings growth.
- Recent financials show improved profitability, reduced leverage, and strong liquidity, supporting continued dividend stability and resilience amid inflation and market volatility.
- While upside is limited, shares trade at a slight discount to fair value, offering a safe, moderately growing yield for conservative, income-focused investors.
