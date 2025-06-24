In a traditional dividend stock fund, an investor's cash is used to buy a list of the highest yielding dividend stocks in whatever universe they are focused on. This has a few drawbacks because they tend to be very concentrated
ICAP: Not A Traditional Dividend Strategy
Summary
- The fund is targeted at income investors looking to keep their broad equity market exposure while enjoying current income generation.
- The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend-paying large-cap securities, but that's where the similarity to traditional dividend funds ends.
- The fund writes call options on its equity holdings to generate additional premium income.
- The fund uses a modest amount of leverage, usually around 20-30% of fund assets.
