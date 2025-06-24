GitLab Is Clear Winner In Faceoff With monday.com
Summary
- GitLab and monday.com are two young, rapidly growing companies, of which their Key Performance Metrics are compared.
- Qualitative factors for each company were also presented and compared.
- MNDY has better quantitative metrics such as FCF Margin and Annualized Revenue per Employee.
- monday.com trades at a higher valuation multiple than GTLB, especially when adjusted for growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.