Middle East Conflict: From Diplomacy To Disruption

Jun. 24, 2025 2:35 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The capital markets’ initial response to the first Israeli strikes was relatively subdued last week.
  • Over the past week, Brent Crude surged more than 12%, with daily price swings ranking among the most significant since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • With U.S. military action intensifying the situation, investors are increasingly pricing in a premium as they seek to protect themselves against near-term supply shocks.

A business person tracking the technical movement of a stock chart on a computer screen.

shih-wei

By Hakan Kaya, PhD

U.S. strikes in Iran have escalated the conflict. What should investors watch for next?

Following a week of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and other targets, the U.S. entered the conflict on Saturday, deploying B-2 bombers

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News