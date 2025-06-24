It boils down to this: In terms of condos, sales that closed in May fell further and hit the lowest point in the data, along with Lockdown May 2020, seasonally adjusted; supply spiked to the highest level since the Housing
Condo Sales Drop To Lowest In The Data, Supply Highest Since Housing Bust; Single-Family Home Sales Below 1995, Supply Highest Since 2016
Summary
- Condo sales, which have been careening lower all year, dropped further in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 360,000 condos.
- Sales of single-family homes inched up a hair in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.67 million homes, roughly flat with May 2024 – with 2024 having been the worst year since 1995.
- The median price of condos inched up just 0.3% to $371,300 in May from April, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
- The median price of single-family homes rose to $427,800 in May, whittling the year-over-year gain down further to just 1.3%, the fifth month in a row of narrowing year-over-year gains.
