Shares of the Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) have soared after the company’s IPO earlier this month on renewed optimism about the cryptocurrency sector. Favorable stablecoin legislation approved by the U.S. Congress last week added to Circle's massive share price rally, with the
Circle: Sell When Investors Are Greedy
Summary
- Circle's IPO was a massive success, with shares soaring 674% since June 5, 2025, fueled by regulatory wins like the GENIUS Act.
- Circle is highly profitable, with strong adjusted EBITDA and net income growth, mainly from stablecoin reserve income.
- Despite strong fundamentals, Circle's shares are extremely overvalued at a 127.9X forward P/E, far exceeding Coinbase's valuation.
- Given the euphoric rally and stretched valuation, I recommend selling Circle shares and taking profits before a potential correction.
