I gave Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) a buy recommendation when I last discussed the stock on March 17, 2025. Since that recommendation, the stock price is up 17.35%, boosted by the company's third-quarter fiscal year ("FY") 2025 earnings report. Despite the loss of business
Lam Research: A Model Of Operational Excellence Worth Investing In
Summary
- Lam Research exceeded expectations in Q3 FY25, driven by strong demand for its ALTUS Halo and Akara systems and operational excellence from its 'Close to the Customer' strategy.
- Financial results were robust: revenue up 24% YoY, record gross margins, expanding operating margins, and strong cash flow, supporting continued buybacks and dividends.
- Valuation remains attractive with a low PEG ratio, secular AI-driven tailwinds, and solid shareholder returns, despite some near-term risks from China exposure and DRAM market uncertainty.
- I reaffirm my buy rating: LRCX is well-positioned for long-term growth as AI adoption accelerates demand for advanced chipmaking equipment, offering market-beating potential for patient investors.
