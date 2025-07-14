Politics And The Markets 07/14/25

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

More on Today's Markets:

Tajani added that the EU could introduce a second round of tariffs if no agreement is reached, though he remained optimistic about progress in negotiations. “Tariffs hurt everyone, starting with the United States,” he said, warning of risks to American pensions and savings if markets react negatively.

"The United States has sent us a letter with measures that would come into effect unless there is a negotiated solution, so we will therefore also extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August." von der Leyen told journalists on Sunday. "At the same time, we will continue to prepare for the countermeasures so we're fully prepared." EU trade ministers are expected to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss how to respond.

Last year, Musk had publicly floated the idea of Tesla investing $5 billion in xAI, saying he was merely testing the waters. He later clarified that any such investment would need approval from Tesla’s board and major shareholders.