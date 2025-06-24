Trump, The Ceasefire Broker

Here's the latest Seeking Alpha analysis

What else is happening...

Speeding Tesla (TSLA) robotaxis draw Fed scrutiny



China set for 100+ DeepSeek-like AI breakthroughs in 18 months?



Novo Nordisk (NVO) discontinues partnership with Hims & Hers



Starbucks (SBUX) denies plans to sell China biz amid speculation - report



Visa (V) is 'just getting started' with stablecoins



Chewy (CHWY) stock offering, share buyback



Corn futures tumble on sunny U.S. weather



Trump’s 90-day trade clock is winding down



UnitedHealth (UNH) tells shareholders to reject Tutanota 'mini-tender' offer



China squares off against EU over medical devices

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.1%. Hong Kong +2.1%. China +1.2%. India +0.2%.

In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris +1.3%, Frankfurt +1.9%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.7%, S&P +0.8%. Nasdaq +1%. Crude -2.6% to $66.74. Gold -1.3% to $3,324.82. Bitcoin +3.9% to $105,379.

Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.35%.

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include FedEx (FDX) and Carnival Corporation (CCL).



Companies reporting today include FedEx (FDX) and Carnival Corporation (CCL).