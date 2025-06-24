Trump, The Ceasefire Broker

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
An uneasy truce
After taking credit for brokering a ceasefire between Asian nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan back in May, U.S. President Donald Trump is at it again.
On Monday evening, the President announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire. Early this morning, Trump said the ceasefire was now in effect.
Ceasefire violations: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night said Trump's proposal was agreed to, "in light of" Israel having achieved all its objectives in Iran. However, this morning, Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire, and promised to "respond with force." For its part, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi late last night said there was no agreement yet on any ceasefire.
Markets are happy: Despite the uneasy nature of the ceasefire and the accusations of violating it, sentiment has been boosted across global markets. European and Asian stocks were largely higher across the board, while U.S. stock futures also climbed. Oil prices (CL1:COM)(CO1:COM) extended their decline from the previous day as concerns over a supply shock dissipated.
Speeding Tesla (TSLA) robotaxis draw Fed scrutiny
China set for 100+ DeepSeek-like AI breakthroughs in 18 months?
Novo Nordisk (NVO) discontinues partnership with Hims & Hers
Starbucks (SBUX) denies plans to sell China biz amid speculation - report
Visa (V) is 'just getting started' with stablecoins
Chewy (CHWY) stock offering, share buyback
Corn futures tumble on sunny U.S. weather
Trump’s 90-day trade clock is winding down
UnitedHealth (UNH) tells shareholders to reject Tutanota 'mini-tender' offer
China squares off against EU over medical devices
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +1.1%. Hong Kong +2.1%. China +1.2%. India +0.2%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris +1.3%, Frankfurt +1.9%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.7%, S&P +0.8%. Nasdaq +1%. Crude -2.6% to $66.74. Gold -1.3% to $3,324.82. Bitcoin +3.9% to $105,379.
Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.35%.
On The Calendar
Companies reporting today include FedEx (FDX) and Carnival Corporation (CCL).
See the full earnings calendar on Seeking Alpha, as well as today's economic calendar.