Trump, The Ceasefire Broker

Jun. 24, 2025
An uneasy truce

After taking credit for brokering a ceasefire between Asian nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan back in May, U.S. President Donald Trump is at it again.

On Monday evening, the President announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire. Early this morning, Trump said the ceasefire was now in effect.

Ceasefire violations: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last night said Trump's proposal was agreed to, "in light of" Israel having achieved all its objectives in Iran. However, this morning, Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire, and promised to "respond with force." For its part, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi late last night said there was no agreement yet on any ceasefire.

Markets are happy: Despite the uneasy nature of the ceasefire and the accusations of violating it, sentiment has been boosted across global markets. European and Asian stocks were largely higher across the board, while U.S. stock futures also climbed. Oil prices (CL1:COM)(CO1:COM) extended their decline from the previous day as concerns over a supply shock dissipated.

What else is happening...

Speeding Tesla (TSLA) robotaxis draw Fed scrutiny

China set for 100+ DeepSeek-like AI breakthroughs in 18 months?

Novo Nordisk (NVO) discontinues partnership with Hims & Hers

Starbucks (SBUX) denies plans to sell China biz amid speculation - report

Visa (V) is 'just getting started' with stablecoins

Chewy (CHWY) stock offering, share buyback

Corn futures tumble on sunny U.S. weather

Trump’s 90-day trade clock is winding down

UnitedHealth (UNH) tells shareholders to reject Tutanota 'mini-tender' offer

China squares off against EU over medical devices

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan +1.1%. Hong Kong +2.1%. China +1.2%. India +0.2%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.3%. Paris +1.3%, Frankfurt +1.9%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.7%, S&P +0.8%. Nasdaq +1%. Crude -2.6% to $66.74. Gold -1.3% to $3,324.82. Bitcoin +3.9% to $105,379.
Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.35%.

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include FedEx (FDX) and Carnival Corporation (CCL).

See the full earnings calendar on Seeking Alpha, as well as today's economic calendar.

