Politics And The Markets 07/22/25

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

If Trump is successful in targeting transshipments via higher levies or supply chain requirements, it would threaten 70% of China’s exports to the US and more than 2.1% of the Asian country’s gross domestic product, the analysts found. There’s a risk of additional economic damage if the restrictions weigh on countries’ desire to do business with China, they said.

The company has issued a security patch to “mitigate active attacks targeting on-premises servers” and urged customers to install it immediately to protect against a serious vulnerability. The attacks, described as “zero-day” exploits, target a previously unknown flaw in on-premises versions of SharePoint—specifically the 2016 and 2019 editions. Microsoft emphasized that its cloud-based SharePoint Online, part of Microsoft 365, is not affected.

The Shadowserver Foundation uncovered nearly 100 victims and added that most of those affected were in the U.S. and Germany, and the victims included government organizations. "It's unambiguous," said Vaisha Bernard, the chief hacker at Eye Security, a Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm. "Who knows what other adversaries have done since to place other backdoors."