Politics And The Markets 07/24/25

More on Today's Markets:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are continuing to slide in the premarket session following some disappointing numbers in its latest quarter. Q2 net income fell 23% Y/Y, revenues were down 12% Y/Y, and unit sales slumped 14% Y/Y - putting the electric vehicle maker under pressure from several different sides. The stock fell 4.4% AH to $317.87, and extended losses to over 6% on Thursday morning, with CEO Elon Musk warning of an increasing probability of a "few rough quarters" ahead and only reaching "compelling economics" by the end of next year.

The disclosure came after multiple media reports indicated that UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), the leading player in the Medicare Advantage market, has drawn regulatory scrutiny over its operations in the government-run healthcare program. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the DoJ has launched a criminal investigation into possible Medicare fraud at the company. However, UnitedHealth (UNH) denied the report at the time.