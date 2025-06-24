Rates Spark: Middle East News Isn't Impacting Trading Ranges

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
  • Markets appear untroubled by recent developments in the Middle East, with oil prices indicating that the crisis, at least in terms of market relevance, is largely over.
  • Economic data from the eurozone gives little reason for rates to change course, while German spending plans are taking shape and highlight the fiscal impact of geopolitical change.
  • The EU announced a €70bn bond funding plan for the second half of 2025.

By Michiel Tukker & Benjamin Schroeder

Geopolitical headlines aren't translating into high volatility

The escalation in Iran this weekend didn't trigger sharp market moves, and Monday's attempts at de-escalation helped calm the markets further. Oil even ended the

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

