AMD Unifies Global Infrastructure Amid Expanding AI Demand
Summary
- AMD has become one of the world's foremost advanced semiconductor companies, positioning for long-term growth in regions that are currently undervalued by the market.
- Based on a near and medium-term horizon, AMD stock is fairly valued. Its substantial growth prospects mean now remains an opportune time to buy despite no value-based upside.
- You should absolutely structure your portfolio as antifragile right now. Geopolitical conditions demand growth from volatility, and holding cash and knowing when to strike can offset any periodic AMD downside.
